13 Apartments for rent in Portage, IN with garage
Hey Boo Boo! Portage, Indiana is the proud home of Yogi Bears Jellystone Park.
More than 36,900 people call Portage, Indiana, home. Portage is the largest city in Porter County, with fairly consistent weather that reaches an average high of 77F in July and a low of 32F in February. Overall, the cost of living in Portage is quite reasonable in comparison with other cities in Indiana and on par with the national cost of living index. Rental costs at 6 percent below the national rate is even better news for those in the market for an apartment in Portage. See more
Portage apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.