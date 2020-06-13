Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:10 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Portage, IN with garage

Portage apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2278 Daniel Court
2278 Daniel Ct, Portage, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom Townhouse for Rent in Portage - Come see this open concept 2 bed, 1.5 bath unit with a split floor plan.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2360 Arrow Street
2360 Arrow Street, Portage, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1073 sqft
Come look at this recently updated 3 bed 1 bath ranch! Enter in the living room that opens to the kitchen featuring brand new stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Results within 1 mile of Portage

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
396 Brook Drive
396 Brook Drive, South Haven, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
396 Brook Drive, Valparaiso, IN is a single family home that contains 960 sq ft and was built in 1962. It contains 3 carpeted bedrooms, 1 bathroom and an attached garage. This home is located right off of West U.S.
Results within 5 miles of Portage

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1405 East 33rd Avenue
1405 East 33rd Avenue, Lake County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1060 sqft
1405 E 33rd Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hobart, IN. The total square footage is 1,160 and this home was built in 1959. This home is complete with central air through out and an attached garage.
Results within 10 miles of Portage

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5548 Washington Street
5548 Washington Street, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1094 sqft
5548 Washington Street is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Merrillville for only $1,450 a month. This home will not stay available long so apply now for this beautiful property! The total square footage is 1,094 and was built in 1949.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
4179 Harrison St
4179 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
4179 Harrison St Available 07/06/20 LARGE HOME WITH EXTRAS! and 1.5 Bathrooms - Amazing home with plenty of living space. Very clean.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11475 Knox Street
11475 Knox Street, Winfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3900 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedrooom Located in Quiet Subdivision - Spacious, freshly painted home located in quiet country subdivision.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3864 Harrison St.
3864 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious house near Indiana University - Property Id: 134910 People are checking out this property.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
5421 Marcella Road
5421 Marcella Road, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1248 sqft
Looking for a Single Family Home to rent? This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with lovely hardwood floors throughout the main level. Master bedroom has a bath with a stand-alone shower.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2002 Lakewood Place
2002 Lakewood Place, Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1826 sqft
WOODED and SERENE!!!Totally updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath well cared for 2 story home!Big Living room with BRICK FIREPLACE and HARDWOOD FLOORS! Beautiful kitchen with new granite counters, plenty of cabinets & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7 Campbell Street
7 Campbell Street, Valparaiso, IN
8 Bedrooms
$2,400
5711 sqft
Huge two story rental in downtown Valparaiso within walking distance to restaurants, bars and stores. Features 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, huge kitchen, sun room, living room, private fenced in back yard with deck and grill.

1 of 1

Last updated August 22 at 06:19am
Pulaski
1 Unit Available
2506 E 23rd Avenue
2506 East 23rd Avenue, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$800
1120 sqft
Gary - Clean 4 Bedroom Ranch Home, This freshly painted home awaits your imagination to decorate possible starter home. New flooring. Enjoy evenings in your fenced yard, along with a Garage. Conveniently located close to I-80-94.

1 of 13

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
3344 windy hill Road
3344 Windy Hill Road, Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2412 sqft
Come Check Out This Large Home For Rent~ 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House in LOFS ~ Move-In Ready~ Open Concept Kitchen ~ Large Lower Level Family Room w/Gas Fireplace ~ All Appliances Remain~ Pets Allowed w/Deposit~ A Nice Place to Live w/Many Amenities ~
City Guide for Portage, IN

Hey Boo Boo! Portage, Indiana is the proud home of Yogi Bears Jellystone Park.

More than 36,900 people call Portage, Indiana, home. Portage is the largest city in Porter County, with fairly consistent weather that reaches an average high of 77F in July and a low of 32F in February. Overall, the cost of living in Portage is quite reasonable in comparison with other cities in Indiana and on par with the national cost of living index. Rental costs at 6 percent below the national rate is even better news for those in the market for an apartment in Portage. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Portage, IN

Portage apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

