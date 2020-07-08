All apartments in Plainfield
Find more places like 903 East Buchanan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plainfield, IN
/
903 East Buchanan Street
Last updated February 20 2020 at 11:33 PM

903 East Buchanan Street

903 East Buchanan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plainfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

903 East Buchanan Street, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in popular Plainfield this home is close to highway access, schools, shopping and much more! This updated home features fresh paint, a lovely finished basement with a kitchen and bonus room. Gorgeous Hardwoods floors, stainless appliances, lots of storage space and loads of natural lighting! Pets Negotiable! A replacement stove will be put in the basement.Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 East Buchanan Street have any available units?
903 East Buchanan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 East Buchanan Street have?
Some of 903 East Buchanan Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 East Buchanan Street currently offering any rent specials?
903 East Buchanan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 East Buchanan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 East Buchanan Street is pet friendly.
Does 903 East Buchanan Street offer parking?
No, 903 East Buchanan Street does not offer parking.
Does 903 East Buchanan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 East Buchanan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 East Buchanan Street have a pool?
No, 903 East Buchanan Street does not have a pool.
Does 903 East Buchanan Street have accessible units?
No, 903 East Buchanan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 903 East Buchanan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 East Buchanan Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive
Plainfield, IN 46231
The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way
Plainfield, IN 46168
Stafford Pointe
800 Southfield Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd
Plainfield, IN 46168
Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct
Plainfield, IN 46168
Stafford Pointe II
802 Southfield Drive
Plainfield, IN 46168

Similar Pages

Plainfield 1 BedroomsPlainfield 2 Bedrooms
Plainfield Apartments with GaragePlainfield Apartments with Parking
Plainfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis