6574 Largo Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home offers a large living room, dining area, and updated kitchen. Kitchen has granite counters, tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs has a loft that can be used as a second living room, play area, or office. Master bedroom has its own en suite master bath with garden tub and spacious closet. Backyard is completely fenced in and has a storage shed. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.