Plainfield, IN
6387 McKee Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

6387 McKee Drive

6387 Mckee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6387 Mckee Drive, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1190896

Beautiful ranch style home in the popular Plainfield area! Newly hardwood flooring throuhout home, stainless steel appliances, high vaulted ceilings and a perfect open concept. You'll love the attached two car garage and large yard! Minutes away from I-70 for a quick commute.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Fireplace,Cable ready,Dishwasher,Paver driveway,Walk-in closet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Shed for storage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6387 McKee Drive have any available units?
6387 McKee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 6387 McKee Drive have?
Some of 6387 McKee Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6387 McKee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6387 McKee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6387 McKee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6387 McKee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6387 McKee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6387 McKee Drive offers parking.
Does 6387 McKee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6387 McKee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6387 McKee Drive have a pool?
No, 6387 McKee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6387 McKee Drive have accessible units?
No, 6387 McKee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6387 McKee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6387 McKee Drive has units with dishwashers.

