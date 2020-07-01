6387 McKee Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1190896



Beautiful ranch style home in the popular Plainfield area! Newly hardwood flooring throuhout home, stainless steel appliances, high vaulted ceilings and a perfect open concept. You'll love the attached two car garage and large yard! Minutes away from I-70 for a quick commute.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Fireplace,Cable ready,Dishwasher,Paver driveway,Walk-in closet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Shed for storage

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.