Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities garage pet friendly

312 Wayside Dr Available 12/22/18 Charming 3 BR Ranch in Plainfield - Coming soon is this well cared for ranch home. Nestled into a quiet Plainfield neighborhood this all brick home offers 1213 sq/ft plus a 1 car garage. The Kitchen comes complete with appliances. Neutral colors, large yard and professional management. Very cute house with more pictures coming soon. Call today to be one of the first to see this charming home.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4574015)