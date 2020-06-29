240 Indiana St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal some paid utils range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Clean 2 bedroom in downtown Plainfield - Property Id: 185973



Just repainted, neat and clean. 1/2 of nice brick double in quaint old downtown Plainfield. Close to shopping and interstate. Large eat in kitchen, nice hardwood floors, tiled kitchen, ceramic tiled bathroom. Both bedrooms have good size closets for lots of storage. Washer and dryer hook up in utility closet. Small fenced back yard with nice brick patio. No pets please.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185973

Property Id 185973



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5368851)