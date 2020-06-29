All apartments in Plainfield
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

240 Indiana St

240 Indiana Street · No Longer Available
Location

240 Indiana Street, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Clean 2 bedroom in downtown Plainfield - Property Id: 185973

Just repainted, neat and clean. 1/2 of nice brick double in quaint old downtown Plainfield. Close to shopping and interstate. Large eat in kitchen, nice hardwood floors, tiled kitchen, ceramic tiled bathroom. Both bedrooms have good size closets for lots of storage. Washer and dryer hook up in utility closet. Small fenced back yard with nice brick patio. No pets please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185973
Property Id 185973

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5368851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Indiana St have any available units?
240 Indiana St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Indiana St have?
Some of 240 Indiana St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Indiana St currently offering any rent specials?
240 Indiana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Indiana St pet-friendly?
No, 240 Indiana St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plainfield.
Does 240 Indiana St offer parking?
No, 240 Indiana St does not offer parking.
Does 240 Indiana St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 Indiana St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Indiana St have a pool?
No, 240 Indiana St does not have a pool.
Does 240 Indiana St have accessible units?
No, 240 Indiana St does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Indiana St have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Indiana St does not have units with dishwashers.

