240 Indiana St

Clean 2 bedroom in downtown Plainfield - Property Id: 185973
Just repainted, neat and clean. 1/2 of nice brick double in quaint old downtown Plainfield. Close to shopping and interstate. Large eat in kitchen, nice hardwood floors, tiled kitchen, ceramic tiled bathroom. Both bedrooms have good size closets for lots of storage. Washer and dryer hook up in utility closet. Small fenced back yard with nice brick patio. No pets please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185973
No Pets Allowed
