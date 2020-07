Amenities

Massive 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home located in the highly sought after Avon Community School district. Two Master suites; one on the main level; there is room for everyone! The charming open concept Kitchen, breakfast area and Living Rm is perfect for entertaining or just time with family. Separate Dining for those special occasions. Large rooms, walk-in closets, lot of space; perfect place to call home!