7079 Morello Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed

This lovely home offers a bright and open floor plan with 2280 sq ft of living space. The layout includes a formal living room, a great room, and a kitchen with gas cooking, an island and a breakfast area accented with wood laminate flooring. Three generously-sized bedrooms are upstairs, along with a loft and a laundry room equipped with a folding table and shelving. The spacious master suite with a walk-in closet features a private bath with a dual-sink vanity, a garden tub and a separate shower. Enjoy the outdoors in the level backyard with a mature tree line.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.