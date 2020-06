Amenities

recently renovated carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This cozy 1 bedroom and 1 bath home is Move-In Ready. Completely remodeled, Clean, and Modern you will be happy to call this home. Located close to everything you need, you will be minutes away from everything. In your new rental you'll have new carpet, new paint, updated and remodeled bath and kitchen all for yourself. Stop by today to see this home because its bound to go fast. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.