All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 5475 Winding River Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
5475 Winding River Rd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

5475 Winding River Rd

5475 Winding River Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5475 Winding River Road, Noblesville, IN 46062
Pebble Brook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
carport
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
yoga
Floor plan: Spyglass Hill
Deposit: $400

Community Amenities
Carports
Coffee Bar
Gathering Room with Large Screen TV
Fitness Classes (Pilates and Yoga)
Total Fitness Center
Locker Rooms
Indoor Gymnasium with Basketball Court
Tennis Court
Swimming Pool
Hot Tub
Fax, Copier, and Printer
Business Center with High-speed Internet
Wired for high-speed Internet
Lakes
Fountains
Beautiful Landscaping
Detached Garages
Wheelchair Accessible

Floor Plan Amenities
Private entry
Arched Doorways
Oversized Windows with Mini-blinds
9 ft. ceiling
Textured Walls
Ceiling Fan Hook-ups
Separate Dining Room
Kitchen Bar
Icemaker
Walk-in Closets
Oversized Garden Tubs
Washer and Dryer Hook-ups
Screened-in Porches and Balconies
Storage Closet With Every Apartment
Built-in TV/Media Shelf
Electric fireplace
Dishwasher
Total Electric Living

Pet Policy
Deposit: $200
Pet Rent: $20 per month
Limit: 2 pets per apartment
Restrictions: No aggressive animals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5475 Winding River Rd have any available units?
5475 Winding River Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5475 Winding River Rd have?
Some of 5475 Winding River Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5475 Winding River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5475 Winding River Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5475 Winding River Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5475 Winding River Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5475 Winding River Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5475 Winding River Rd offers parking.
Does 5475 Winding River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5475 Winding River Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5475 Winding River Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5475 Winding River Rd has a pool.
Does 5475 Winding River Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 5475 Winding River Rd has accessible units.
Does 5475 Winding River Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5475 Winding River Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNoblesville Pet Friendly Places
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis