20916 Edgewater Drive

Amazing rental rate! Take advantage of this off-season price!

5 bedroom waterfront home on Morse Reservoir and in great neighborhood! Home features updated kitchen with Thermador appliances. Great flow to home with every room you could possibly want: 5th bedroom/bath on main level, open floor plan w/large formal dining room, office/den with built in cabinets, surround sound, fenced backyard, screened in porch, huge walk-in attic storage space & large 3 car garage! It also has a guest/in-laws suite that can be separated from the rest of the home. Separate entrance off of the garage. Screened porch overlooks protected nature preserve and main body of Morse! Private dock w/floating boat lift and 2 floating jet ski lifts! Highly sought after Noblesville Schools!

Gas cooktop, fireplaces, water heater, and furnace



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home. No furnishings included.

Workers may be present until 11/18/18. Please use lockbox to track visit if home is unlocked

