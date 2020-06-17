All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 20916 Edgewater Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
20916 Edgewater Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20916 Edgewater Drive

20916 Edgewater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20916 Edgewater Drive, Noblesville, IN 46062
East Harbour

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Amazing rental rate! Take advantage of this off-season price!
5 bedroom waterfront home on Morse Reservoir and in great neighborhood! Home features updated kitchen with Thermador appliances. Great flow to home with every room you could possibly want: 5th bedroom/bath on main level, open floor plan w/large formal dining room, office/den with built in cabinets, surround sound, fenced backyard, screened in porch, huge walk-in attic storage space & large 3 car garage! It also has a guest/in-laws suite that can be separated from the rest of the home. Separate entrance off of the garage. Screened porch overlooks protected nature preserve and main body of Morse! Private dock w/floating boat lift and 2 floating jet ski lifts! Highly sought after Noblesville Schools!
Gas cooktop, fireplaces, water heater, and furnace

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home. No furnishings included.
Workers may be present until 11/18/18. Please use lockbox to track visit if home is unlocked
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20916 Edgewater Drive have any available units?
20916 Edgewater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 20916 Edgewater Drive have?
Some of 20916 Edgewater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20916 Edgewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20916 Edgewater Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20916 Edgewater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20916 Edgewater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 20916 Edgewater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20916 Edgewater Drive does offer parking.
Does 20916 Edgewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20916 Edgewater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20916 Edgewater Drive have a pool?
No, 20916 Edgewater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20916 Edgewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 20916 Edgewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20916 Edgewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20916 Edgewater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNoblesville Pet Friendly Places
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis