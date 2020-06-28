18872 East TILLAMOOK Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

This beautiful stone home with covered porch in front and large back patio with fire pit to gather around and entertain! Open floor plan features large living room, great room that can be use as a formal dining room or an office and wonderful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, center island and breakfast room. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs including master suite with large walk-in closet, garden tub, shower stall and double sinks. Upper floor loft with walk-in closet provide you with additional space for play or work. Move-in ready and in immaculate condition!