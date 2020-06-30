All apartments in Noblesville
16841 Loch Cir

16841 Loch Circle · No Longer Available
Location

16841 Loch Circle, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
POND VIEW RANCH – MAINTENANCE FREE! Two Bedrooms Plus Office. Open Floor Plan, lots of windows, gas fireplace, all kitchen appliances, high vaulted ceilings with fans. Carpeted bedrooms and loft. Hardwood in the Great Room and halls. HUGE Master bedroom w/private bath and large walk-in closet. Bedroom two is adjacent to a full hall bath. Providing a second living area is the huge loft that overlooks the main floor below. A big storage room up and nice large laundry room down + 2 car garage = lots of storage!. Just painted, carpets cleaned, HVAC just serviced, a new roof & security system. A required monthly HOA fee of $90 covers the use of all community facilities, lawn treatments, mowing, snow removal, & landscape management. Utilities are also paid by the resident.
The Highlands of Stony Creek offers a Community setting with a Clubhouse, Pool, Basketball & Tennis courts as well as Walking Paths throughout. There is an adjacent golf course as well. This property is located in the LifeStyle section for simplicity of maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16841 Loch Cir have any available units?
16841 Loch Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16841 Loch Cir have?
Some of 16841 Loch Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16841 Loch Cir currently offering any rent specials?
16841 Loch Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16841 Loch Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 16841 Loch Cir is pet friendly.
Does 16841 Loch Cir offer parking?
Yes, 16841 Loch Cir offers parking.
Does 16841 Loch Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16841 Loch Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16841 Loch Cir have a pool?
Yes, 16841 Loch Cir has a pool.
Does 16841 Loch Cir have accessible units?
No, 16841 Loch Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 16841 Loch Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16841 Loch Cir has units with dishwashers.

