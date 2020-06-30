16841 Loch Cir

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

POND VIEW RANCH – MAINTENANCE FREE! Two Bedrooms Plus Office. Open Floor Plan, lots of windows, gas fireplace, all kitchen appliances, high vaulted ceilings with fans. Carpeted bedrooms and loft. Hardwood in the Great Room and halls. HUGE Master bedroom w/private bath and large walk-in closet. Bedroom two is adjacent to a full hall bath. Providing a second living area is the huge loft that overlooks the main floor below. A big storage room up and nice large laundry room down + 2 car garage = lots of storage!. Just painted, carpets cleaned, HVAC just serviced, a new roof & security system. A required monthly HOA fee of $90 covers the use of all community facilities, lawn treatments, mowing, snow removal, & landscape management. Utilities are also paid by the resident.

The Highlands of Stony Creek offers a Community setting with a Clubhouse, Pool, Basketball & Tennis courts as well as Walking Paths throughout. There is an adjacent golf course as well. This property is located in the LifeStyle section for simplicity of maintenance.