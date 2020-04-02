All apartments in Noblesville
15130 Fawn Hollow Ln.

15130 Fawn Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15130 Fawn Hollow Lane, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bed 2.5 Bathroom Home in Noblesville Indiana - Up for rent is a beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Noblesville Indiana. This fully renovated home offers many beautiful finishes to the interior as well as the exterior of the home. New carpet, vinyl flooring, and fresh paint are some of the many updates to the home. A 2 car attached garage along with a privacy fenced in back yard offer places to store personal belongings as well as give the opportunity to entertain guest in your own peaceful oasis. If interested in showing please contact a leasing specialist today. This home rents for $1375.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1375.00. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018 immediately.

(RLNE3544101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15130 Fawn Hollow Ln. have any available units?
15130 Fawn Hollow Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
Is 15130 Fawn Hollow Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
15130 Fawn Hollow Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15130 Fawn Hollow Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 15130 Fawn Hollow Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 15130 Fawn Hollow Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 15130 Fawn Hollow Ln. offers parking.
Does 15130 Fawn Hollow Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15130 Fawn Hollow Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15130 Fawn Hollow Ln. have a pool?
No, 15130 Fawn Hollow Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 15130 Fawn Hollow Ln. have accessible units?
No, 15130 Fawn Hollow Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 15130 Fawn Hollow Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15130 Fawn Hollow Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15130 Fawn Hollow Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15130 Fawn Hollow Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
