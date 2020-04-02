15130 Fawn Hollow Ln.

Amenities

4 bed 2.5 Bathroom Home in Noblesville Indiana - Up for rent is a beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Noblesville Indiana. This fully renovated home offers many beautiful finishes to the interior as well as the exterior of the home. New carpet, vinyl flooring, and fresh paint are some of the many updates to the home. A 2 car attached garage along with a privacy fenced in back yard offer places to store personal belongings as well as give the opportunity to entertain guest in your own peaceful oasis. If interested in showing please contact a leasing specialist today. This home rents for $1375.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1375.00. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018 immediately.



(RLNE3544101)