141 Stony Creek Overlook
Last updated February 12 2020 at 1:39 AM

141 Stony Creek Overlook

141 Stony Creek Ovlk · No Longer Available
Location

141 Stony Creek Ovlk, Noblesville, IN 46060
Wellington Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
Welcome home to your beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Wellington, NE. This beautiful ranch with vaulted ceilings welcomes you to relax and take a load off. With updates throughout and a wonderful backyard you won't want to leave home. One good reason to leave the house would be to enjoy the neighborhood pools, tennis courts, and playgrounds. Great location, great neighborhood, and a great chance to call this place home.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Stony Creek Overlook have any available units?
141 Stony Creek Overlook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 Stony Creek Overlook have?
Some of 141 Stony Creek Overlook's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Stony Creek Overlook currently offering any rent specials?
141 Stony Creek Overlook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Stony Creek Overlook pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Stony Creek Overlook is pet friendly.
Does 141 Stony Creek Overlook offer parking?
No, 141 Stony Creek Overlook does not offer parking.
Does 141 Stony Creek Overlook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Stony Creek Overlook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Stony Creek Overlook have a pool?
Yes, 141 Stony Creek Overlook has a pool.
Does 141 Stony Creek Overlook have accessible units?
No, 141 Stony Creek Overlook does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Stony Creek Overlook have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Stony Creek Overlook does not have units with dishwashers.

