10248 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard

***2nd Full Month Rent Free with 15 Month Lease******Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in popular Horizons at Cumberland Pointe. Large kitchen with breakfast area, pantry, granite counter tops and all kitchen appliances included. Has formal dining area but would be perfect for an office. Open living room with a stone fireplace. Huge master suite with an oversized closet, en suite bathroom with garden tub. Three additional bedrooms upstairs all with very large closets. Neighborhood features nature trails and a playground you can see from your front door.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.