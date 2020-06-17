All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10248 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard

10248 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10248 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard, Noblesville, IN 46060
Horizons at Cumberland Pointe

Amenities

***2nd Full Month Rent Free with 15 Month Lease******Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in popular Horizons at Cumberland Pointe. Large kitchen with breakfast area, pantry, granite counter tops and all kitchen appliances included. Has formal dining area but would be perfect for an office. Open living room with a stone fireplace. Huge master suite with an oversized closet, en suite bathroom with garden tub. Three additional bedrooms upstairs all with very large closets. Neighborhood features nature trails and a playground you can see from your front door.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10248 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have any available units?
10248 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10248 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have?
Some of 10248 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10248 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10248 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10248 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 10248 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 10248 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard offer parking?
No, 10248 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 10248 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10248 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10248 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have a pool?
No, 10248 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 10248 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10248 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10248 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10248 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
