9382 W Stargazer Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move right in to this lovely Summerlake home! Open concept Great Room and Kitchen combo with laminate floors. Updated Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, pantry and eat in area. Upstairs features a Loft space, all bedrooms, and washer and dryer!! Spacious master bedroom has a walk in closet and full bath. Fully fenced backyard w/ vinyl privacy fence. Call to schedule a showing! 317-794-2064



Tenant is responsible for all utilities



PMI Midwest

7275 Shadeland Ave suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, United States

Phone: +1 317-795-0278