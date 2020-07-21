All apartments in Madison County
Find more places like 9382 W Stargazer Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madison County, IN
/
9382 W Stargazer Dr
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

9382 W Stargazer Dr

9382 West Stargazer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9382 West Stargazer Drive, Madison County, IN 46064

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move right in to this lovely Summerlake home! Open concept Great Room and Kitchen combo with laminate floors. Updated Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, pantry and eat in area. Upstairs features a Loft space, all bedrooms, and washer and dryer!! Spacious master bedroom has a walk in closet and full bath. Fully fenced backyard w/ vinyl privacy fence. Call to schedule a showing! 317-794-2064

Tenant is responsible for all utilities

PMI Midwest
7275 Shadeland Ave suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, United States
Phone: +1 317-795-0278

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9382 W Stargazer Dr have any available units?
9382 W Stargazer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madison County, IN.
What amenities does 9382 W Stargazer Dr have?
Some of 9382 W Stargazer Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9382 W Stargazer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9382 W Stargazer Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9382 W Stargazer Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9382 W Stargazer Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9382 W Stargazer Dr offer parking?
No, 9382 W Stargazer Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9382 W Stargazer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9382 W Stargazer Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9382 W Stargazer Dr have a pool?
No, 9382 W Stargazer Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9382 W Stargazer Dr have accessible units?
No, 9382 W Stargazer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9382 W Stargazer Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9382 W Stargazer Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9382 W Stargazer Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9382 W Stargazer Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Applecreek
1326 McIntosh Ln
Anderson, IN 46013
Pendleton Place III
103 Shamrock Circle
Pendleton, IN 46064

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INFort Wayne, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INYorktown, INPendleton, INMarion, INCumberland, INTipton, INNew Castle, IN
Beech Grove, INShelbyville, INWabash, INPeru, INFranklin, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INConnersville, INHuntington, INBluffton, INLebanon, INGreensburg, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Huntington UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne
University of IndianapolisIndiana Institute of Technology
Indiana University-Kokomo