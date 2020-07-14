All apartments in Anderson
Applecreek

1326 McIntosh Ln · (425) 243-1455
Location

1326 McIntosh Ln, Anderson, IN 46013

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

The McIntosh-1

$633

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

The GOLDEN-1

$745

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 886 sqft

2 Bedrooms

The Jonathan-1

$762

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

The Duchess-1

$762

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

3 Bedrooms

The Braeburn-1

$880

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Applecreek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carpet
extra storage
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
clubhouse
package receiving
playground
Applecreek proudly provides Anderson, Indiana with one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Our excellent location allows you easy access to I-69 and the conveniences offered along Scatterfield Road including shopping, dining, and entertainment.

All apartment homes at Applecreek provide full-size washer/dryer hook-ups and have either a patio or balcony with outside storage. Our community will be able to fulfill your lifestyle needs with a pool, 2 playgrounds, and a pet park for your four-legged family members.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Our pet policy does not apply to service animals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Applecreek have any available units?
Applecreek offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $633, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $762, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $880. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Applecreek have?
Some of Applecreek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Applecreek currently offering any rent specials?
Applecreek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Applecreek pet-friendly?
Yes, Applecreek is pet friendly.
Does Applecreek offer parking?
Yes, Applecreek offers parking.
Does Applecreek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Applecreek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Applecreek have a pool?
Yes, Applecreek has a pool.
Does Applecreek have accessible units?
No, Applecreek does not have accessible units.
Does Applecreek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Applecreek has units with dishwashers.
Does Applecreek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Applecreek has units with air conditioning.
