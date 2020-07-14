Amenities
Applecreek proudly provides Anderson, Indiana with one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Our excellent location allows you easy access to I-69 and the conveniences offered along Scatterfield Road including shopping, dining, and entertainment.
All apartment homes at Applecreek provide full-size washer/dryer hook-ups and have either a patio or balcony with outside storage. Our community will be able to fulfill your lifestyle needs with a pool, 2 playgrounds, and a pet park for your four-legged family members.