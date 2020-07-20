5505 Donna Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 3BR/2BA Home w/ 2-Car Garage & more



You won't want to miss this gorgeous completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home!!!



This home in the Eastwood subdivision is remarkable. The home sits on a double lot with a fully fenced backyard with a storage shed.



The home features a large living room for your entertainment needs while providing a space away for when you want a quiet spot away from the rest of the family.



The open concept kitchen, dining and family room is fabulous. The kitched features refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher along with plenty of cabinet space even without the 2 pantry closets.



The family room features a wood burning fireplace along with great views of the backyard. Your family will enjoy the cozy comofrt the room exudes.



The master quite has its own bathroom featuring a walk-in shower.



Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric, water softener salt & trash)



Tenant is responsible for all lawn care, snow & ice removal.



Pets negotiable with $25/month per pet fee

