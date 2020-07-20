All apartments in Madison County
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

5505 Donna Dr

5505 Donna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5505 Donna Drive, Madison County, IN 46017

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3BR/2BA Home w/ 2-Car Garage & more - Property Id: 213635

You won't want to miss this gorgeous completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home!!!

This home in the Eastwood subdivision is remarkable. The home sits on a double lot with a fully fenced backyard with a storage shed.

The home features a large living room for your entertainment needs while providing a space away for when you want a quiet spot away from the rest of the family.

The open concept kitchen, dining and family room is fabulous. The kitched features refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher along with plenty of cabinet space even without the 2 pantry closets.

The family room features a wood burning fireplace along with great views of the backyard. Your family will enjoy the cozy comofrt the room exudes.

The master quite has its own bathroom featuring a walk-in shower.

Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric, water softener salt & trash)

Tenant is responsible for all lawn care, snow & ice removal.

Pets negotiable with $25/month per pet fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213635
Property Id 213635

(RLNE5510534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 Donna Dr have any available units?
5505 Donna Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madison County, IN.
What amenities does 5505 Donna Dr have?
Some of 5505 Donna Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5505 Donna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5505 Donna Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 Donna Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5505 Donna Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5505 Donna Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5505 Donna Dr offers parking.
Does 5505 Donna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5505 Donna Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 Donna Dr have a pool?
No, 5505 Donna Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5505 Donna Dr have accessible units?
No, 5505 Donna Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 Donna Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5505 Donna Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5505 Donna Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5505 Donna Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
