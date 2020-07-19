All apartments in Hendricks County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10213 Blue Sky Drive

10213 Blue Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10213 Blue Sky Drive, Hendricks County, IN 46123

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,992 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

This home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details

(RLNE4506035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10213 Blue Sky Drive have any available units?
10213 Blue Sky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hendricks County, IN.
What amenities does 10213 Blue Sky Drive have?
Some of 10213 Blue Sky Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10213 Blue Sky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10213 Blue Sky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10213 Blue Sky Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10213 Blue Sky Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hendricks County.
Does 10213 Blue Sky Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10213 Blue Sky Drive offers parking.
Does 10213 Blue Sky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10213 Blue Sky Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10213 Blue Sky Drive have a pool?
No, 10213 Blue Sky Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10213 Blue Sky Drive have accessible units?
No, 10213 Blue Sky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10213 Blue Sky Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10213 Blue Sky Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10213 Blue Sky Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10213 Blue Sky Drive has units with air conditioning.
