Redwood Danville

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance guest parking internet access

White Lick Creek by Redwood is one of Danville’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in certain apartment homes and a private attached two-car garage. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome. Enjoy the advantages of single story living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at White Lick Creek, you’ll be thrilled to call it home.--We are available for leasing 24/7!