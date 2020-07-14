All apartments in Danville
Danville, IN
Redwood Danville
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:46 PM

Redwood Danville

281 Canal West Cir · (833) 206-7093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Get $500 off at move-in!*
Location

281 Canal West Cir, Danville, IN 46122

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Forestwood-1

$1,277

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Danville.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
internet access
White Lick Creek by Redwood is one of Danville’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in certain apartment homes and a private attached two-car garage. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome. Enjoy the advantages of single story living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at White Lick Creek, you’ll be thrilled to call it home.--We are available for leasing 24/7!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Attached garage. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Danville have any available units?
Redwood Danville offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,277. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Danville have?
Some of Redwood Danville's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Danville currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Danville is offering the following rent specials: Get $500 off at move-in!*
Is Redwood Danville pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Danville is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Danville offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Danville offers parking.
Does Redwood Danville have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Danville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Danville have a pool?
No, Redwood Danville does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Danville have accessible units?
No, Redwood Danville does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Danville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Danville has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Danville have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Danville has units with air conditioning.
