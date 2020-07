Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse conference room fire pit online portal package receiving playground pool table

Settlers Run is set in a secluded environment that offers a wonderful blend of distinctive apartments and townhomes within a private yet affordable community. Spacious living rooms with optional fireplaces, vaulted and 9 foot ceilings, walk in closets with built in shelving, washer and dryer connections and extra storage are just a few of the features available. Visit Settlers Run and discover living at its finest.