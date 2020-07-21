1361 West Morning Walk Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance bathtub

Welcome home to this beautiful 3bed 2.5bath home comfortably located between Indianapolis and Greenfield. This quiet comfortable home offers a great floor plan. With room to relax and a quiet 0.54 acre backyard there is a lot to love about this home. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and a loft. The master bedroom offers a garden tub and a double sink vanity. The combination of this comfortable house, great lot, and perfect east side location.



