All apartments in Hancock County
Find more places like 1361 West Morning Walk Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hancock County, IN
/
1361 West Morning Walk Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 12:41 AM

1361 West Morning Walk Drive

1361 West Morning Walk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1361 West Morning Walk Drive, Hancock County, IN 46140

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautiful 3bed 2.5bath home comfortably located between Indianapolis and Greenfield. This quiet comfortable home offers a great floor plan. With room to relax and a quiet 0.54 acre backyard there is a lot to love about this home. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and a loft. The master bedroom offers a garden tub and a double sink vanity. The combination of this comfortable house, great lot, and perfect east side location.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 West Morning Walk Drive have any available units?
1361 West Morning Walk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hancock County, IN.
Is 1361 West Morning Walk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1361 West Morning Walk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 West Morning Walk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1361 West Morning Walk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1361 West Morning Walk Drive offer parking?
No, 1361 West Morning Walk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1361 West Morning Walk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1361 West Morning Walk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 West Morning Walk Drive have a pool?
No, 1361 West Morning Walk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1361 West Morning Walk Drive have accessible units?
No, 1361 West Morning Walk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 West Morning Walk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1361 West Morning Walk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1361 West Morning Walk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1361 West Morning Walk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive
Greenfield, IN 46140
Stonecrest
601 Madison St
Fortville, IN 46040

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INCumberland, INPendleton, INBeech Grove, INShelbyville, INFranklin, INNew Castle, IN
Yorktown, INBargersville, INGreensburg, INTipton, INWhitestown, INConnersville, INLebanon, INPittsboro, INDanville, INMartinsville, INMarion, INRichmond, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion