Home
/
Hamilton County, IN
/
651 Village Place North Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
651 Village Place North Drive
651 Village Pl N
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
651 Village Pl N, Hamilton County, IN 46280
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly updated town-home. 20 units community. The new owner is Restoring each unit! New kitchen, new flooring, new appliances....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 651 Village Place North Drive have any available units?
651 Village Place North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hamilton County, IN
.
What amenities does 651 Village Place North Drive have?
Some of 651 Village Place North Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 651 Village Place North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
651 Village Place North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Village Place North Drive pet-friendly?
No, 651 Village Place North Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hamilton County
.
Does 651 Village Place North Drive offer parking?
No, 651 Village Place North Drive does not offer parking.
Does 651 Village Place North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 Village Place North Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Village Place North Drive have a pool?
No, 651 Village Place North Drive does not have a pool.
Does 651 Village Place North Drive have accessible units?
No, 651 Village Place North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Village Place North Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 651 Village Place North Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 651 Village Place North Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 651 Village Place North Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
