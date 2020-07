Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan fireplace ice maker oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance car wash area lobby trash valet

Devonshire Apartments in Greenwood, IN is currently leasing 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments on Indianapolis' south side. Just south of Smith Valley Road on CR 135 and located in the prestigious Center Grove School District.



Located in an ideal location for anyone who wants to enjoy the conveniences of Greenwood and have direct access to Downtown Indianapolis, Devonshire Apartments offer residents a serene atmosphere including mature trees, professional landscaping, and graceful fountains. The community grounds are also accented by distinctive stone walls and tranquil courtyards. Apartment homes for rent are finished with contemporary colors and styles, and feature upscale details such as crown molding and ceramic tile kitchens and baths.



