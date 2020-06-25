86 Declaration Dr

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to Summerfield Village! Open the front door and discover a beautifully updated home with new flooring, new lighting, new painting throughout, new stainless steel appliances, and more! Extra bonuses you will love are the eat-in kitchen, family room, living room, bonus loft area, master suite, storage barn with loft, and spacious corner lot with water views! Perfect location with access to award winning Clark-Pleasant Community Schools. This house has it all and will not last long! Seller is offering a 1-year home warranty.