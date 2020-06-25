All apartments in Greenwood
86 Declaration Dr
86 Declaration Dr

86 Declaration Drive · No Longer Available
Location

86 Declaration Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to Summerfield Village! Open the front door and discover a beautifully updated home with new flooring, new lighting, new painting throughout, new stainless steel appliances, and more! Extra bonuses you will love are the eat-in kitchen, family room, living room, bonus loft area, master suite, storage barn with loft, and spacious corner lot with water views! Perfect location with access to award winning Clark-Pleasant Community Schools. This house has it all and will not last long! Seller is offering a 1-year home warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Declaration Dr have any available units?
86 Declaration Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 86 Declaration Dr currently offering any rent specials?
86 Declaration Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Declaration Dr pet-friendly?
No, 86 Declaration Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 86 Declaration Dr offer parking?
No, 86 Declaration Dr does not offer parking.
Does 86 Declaration Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Declaration Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Declaration Dr have a pool?
No, 86 Declaration Dr does not have a pool.
Does 86 Declaration Dr have accessible units?
No, 86 Declaration Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Declaration Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 Declaration Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Declaration Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 Declaration Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
