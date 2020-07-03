All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 628 Wood Dale Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
628 Wood Dale Ter
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:40 PM

628 Wood Dale Ter

628 Wood Dale Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

628 Wood Dale Ter, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*12 month lease $825, first full months rent free if moved in by June 1st*

Call 317-546-3482 (leasing office) or 317-794-2064 (automated) Today to take advantage of this discount while it lasts! Welcome to Breeza32! Breeza32 is under new ownership and management and no stone is being left unturned with these renovations. Come check out our available floor plans with new flooring, new paint throughout, completely remodeled bathrooms, new kitchen cabinets and counter tops, new appliances, and new patio doors. Everything is brand new! And the renovations won't stop there. In the coming weeks and months we're renovating the hallways, windows, balconies, even the mailboxes and so much more. Enjoy being the first resident in one of our remodeled units. Welcome to your new home at Breeza32! To schedule a showing call 317-794-2064
PMI Midwest
7275 Shadeland Ave suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, United States
Phone: +1 317-795-0278

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Wood Dale Ter have any available units?
628 Wood Dale Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 628 Wood Dale Ter currently offering any rent specials?
628 Wood Dale Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Wood Dale Ter pet-friendly?
No, 628 Wood Dale Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 628 Wood Dale Ter offer parking?
No, 628 Wood Dale Ter does not offer parking.
Does 628 Wood Dale Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Wood Dale Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Wood Dale Ter have a pool?
No, 628 Wood Dale Ter does not have a pool.
Does 628 Wood Dale Ter have accessible units?
No, 628 Wood Dale Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Wood Dale Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 Wood Dale Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Wood Dale Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 Wood Dale Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University