628 Wood Dale Ter

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

*12 month lease $825, first full months rent free if moved in by June 1st*



Call 317-546-3482 (leasing office) or 317-794-2064 (automated) Today to take advantage of this discount while it lasts! Welcome to Breeza32! Breeza32 is under new ownership and management and no stone is being left unturned with these renovations. Come check out our available floor plans with new flooring, new paint throughout, completely remodeled bathrooms, new kitchen cabinets and counter tops, new appliances, and new patio doors. Everything is brand new! And the renovations won't stop there. In the coming weeks and months we're renovating the hallways, windows, balconies, even the mailboxes and so much more. Enjoy being the first resident in one of our remodeled units. Welcome to your new home at Breeza32! To schedule a showing call 317-794-2064

PMI Midwest

7275 Shadeland Ave suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, United States

Phone: +1 317-795-0278