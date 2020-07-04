60 North Mckinley Street

Amenities

Awesome property in downtown Greenwood. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath is located upstairs at this duplex. Enjoy vinyl/hardwood plank floors throughout and tile in bath. All rooms are spacious with nice finishes. Modern meets classic design. Refrigerator and stove included. Washer & dryer hook-ups. Large yard provides tranquil setting. Home is a very short walk to all the shops, restaurants and bars in this revitalized area. Will be ready 2/14. Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.