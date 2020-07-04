All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 60 North Mckinley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
60 North Mckinley Street
Last updated February 18 2020 at 10:40 PM

60 North Mckinley Street

60 North Mc Kinley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

60 North Mc Kinley Street, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Awesome property in downtown Greenwood. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath is located upstairs at this duplex. Enjoy vinyl/hardwood plank floors throughout and tile in bath. All rooms are spacious with nice finishes. Modern meets classic design. Refrigerator and stove included. Washer & dryer hook-ups. Large yard provides tranquil setting. Home is a very short walk to all the shops, restaurants and bars in this revitalized area. Will be ready 2/14. Schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 North Mckinley Street have any available units?
60 North Mckinley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 North Mckinley Street have?
Some of 60 North Mckinley Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 North Mckinley Street currently offering any rent specials?
60 North Mckinley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 North Mckinley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 North Mckinley Street is pet friendly.
Does 60 North Mckinley Street offer parking?
No, 60 North Mckinley Street does not offer parking.
Does 60 North Mckinley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 North Mckinley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 North Mckinley Street have a pool?
No, 60 North Mckinley Street does not have a pool.
Does 60 North Mckinley Street have accessible units?
No, 60 North Mckinley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 60 North Mckinley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 North Mckinley Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University