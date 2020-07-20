All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated April 5 2019 at 11:52 PM

514 Carol Drive

514 Carol Drive · No Longer Available
Location

514 Carol Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The perfect place to call home! This remodeled 3-bedroom home with neutral decor features an updated, eat-in kitchen and a full bath. All of the bedrooms offer ample closet space. This home has a fenced backyard for added privacy and is close to Greenwood Park Mall.

Rental Insurance Required.

Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets Max. Pet Insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Carol Drive have any available units?
514 Carol Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 514 Carol Drive currently offering any rent specials?
514 Carol Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Carol Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Carol Drive is pet friendly.
Does 514 Carol Drive offer parking?
No, 514 Carol Drive does not offer parking.
Does 514 Carol Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Carol Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Carol Drive have a pool?
No, 514 Carol Drive does not have a pool.
Does 514 Carol Drive have accessible units?
No, 514 Carol Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Carol Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Carol Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Carol Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Carol Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
