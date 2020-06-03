Rent Calculator
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
2661 Grand Fir Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
2661 Grand Fir Drive
2661 Grand Fir Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
2661 Grand Fir Dr, Greenwood, IN 46143
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Large town home on Greenwood's south side! Fresh paint & flooring. Fenced back yard. Playground and pool nearby. Condo fee included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2661 Grand Fir Drive have any available units?
2661 Grand Fir Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenwood, IN
.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Greenwood Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2661 Grand Fir Drive have?
Some of 2661 Grand Fir Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2661 Grand Fir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2661 Grand Fir Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2661 Grand Fir Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2661 Grand Fir Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Greenwood
.
Does 2661 Grand Fir Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2661 Grand Fir Drive offers parking.
Does 2661 Grand Fir Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2661 Grand Fir Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2661 Grand Fir Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2661 Grand Fir Drive has a pool.
Does 2661 Grand Fir Drive have accessible units?
No, 2661 Grand Fir Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2661 Grand Fir Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2661 Grand Fir Drive has units with dishwashers.
