All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 2661 Grand Fir Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
2661 Grand Fir Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2661 Grand Fir Drive

2661 Grand Fir Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2661 Grand Fir Dr, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Large town home on Greenwood's south side! Fresh paint & flooring. Fenced back yard. Playground and pool nearby. Condo fee included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2661 Grand Fir Drive have any available units?
2661 Grand Fir Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2661 Grand Fir Drive have?
Some of 2661 Grand Fir Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2661 Grand Fir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2661 Grand Fir Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2661 Grand Fir Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2661 Grand Fir Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 2661 Grand Fir Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2661 Grand Fir Drive offers parking.
Does 2661 Grand Fir Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2661 Grand Fir Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2661 Grand Fir Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2661 Grand Fir Drive has a pool.
Does 2661 Grand Fir Drive have accessible units?
No, 2661 Grand Fir Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2661 Grand Fir Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2661 Grand Fir Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University