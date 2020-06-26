All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 221 Westridge Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
221 Westridge Boulevard
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

221 Westridge Boulevard

221 Westridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

221 Westridge Boulevard, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in Greenwood, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and 2 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Westridge Boulevard have any available units?
221 Westridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Westridge Boulevard have?
Some of 221 Westridge Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Westridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
221 Westridge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Westridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Westridge Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 221 Westridge Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 221 Westridge Boulevard offers parking.
Does 221 Westridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Westridge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Westridge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 221 Westridge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 221 Westridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 221 Westridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Westridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Westridge Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University