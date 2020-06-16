All apartments in Greenwood
213 Frostwood Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

213 Frostwood Lane

213 Frostwood Lane · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

213 Frostwood Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 213 Frostwood Lane Greenwood IN · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Corner Lot Home Facing Fountain Available Now
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,213 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreemen

(RLNE5786120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Frostwood Lane have any available units?
213 Frostwood Lane has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Frostwood Lane have?
Some of 213 Frostwood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Frostwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
213 Frostwood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Frostwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 213 Frostwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 213 Frostwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 213 Frostwood Lane does offer parking.
Does 213 Frostwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Frostwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Frostwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 213 Frostwood Lane has a pool.
Does 213 Frostwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 213 Frostwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Frostwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Frostwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
