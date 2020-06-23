All apartments in Greenwood
1963 Central Park Boulevard West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1963 Central Park Boulevard West

1963 Central Park N Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1963 Central Park N Blvd, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very spacious 5 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home in Greenwood's Central Park neighborhood is over 2,800 sq ft! Large family room flows into the eat-in kitchen that includes a dining area and center island with breakfast bar; one bedroom is located on the main floor with a full bath, and 4 additional bedrooms upstairs; walk-in closets; master bedroom suite has a vaulted ceiling, double sinks, separate shower and garden tub; bonus loft space; and large, fully fenced backyard with a two-tiered deck! Pets will be considered with owner approval (and a $400 refundable pet deposit + additional $25/month pet rent). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 2/18/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1963 Central Park Boulevard West have any available units?
1963 Central Park Boulevard West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1963 Central Park Boulevard West have?
Some of 1963 Central Park Boulevard West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1963 Central Park Boulevard West currently offering any rent specials?
1963 Central Park Boulevard West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1963 Central Park Boulevard West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1963 Central Park Boulevard West is pet friendly.
Does 1963 Central Park Boulevard West offer parking?
No, 1963 Central Park Boulevard West does not offer parking.
Does 1963 Central Park Boulevard West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1963 Central Park Boulevard West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1963 Central Park Boulevard West have a pool?
No, 1963 Central Park Boulevard West does not have a pool.
Does 1963 Central Park Boulevard West have accessible units?
No, 1963 Central Park Boulevard West does not have accessible units.
Does 1963 Central Park Boulevard West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1963 Central Park Boulevard West does not have units with dishwashers.
