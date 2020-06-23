1963 Central Park Boulevard West

Amenities

Very spacious 5 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home in Greenwood's Central Park neighborhood is over 2,800 sq ft! Large family room flows into the eat-in kitchen that includes a dining area and center island with breakfast bar; one bedroom is located on the main floor with a full bath, and 4 additional bedrooms upstairs; walk-in closets; master bedroom suite has a vaulted ceiling, double sinks, separate shower and garden tub; bonus loft space; and large, fully fenced backyard with a two-tiered deck! Pets will be considered with owner approval (and a $400 refundable pet deposit + additional $25/month pet rent). No smoking.



