1788 Feather Reed Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Live One Month Rent Free

You are going to love this home located in Greenwood. This two-story home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1792 square feet. The living room features a gorgeous fireplace, perfect for those cold winter evenings. The spacious eat-in kitchen comes with all appliances including a microwave. Upstairs youll find the Master Suite that features a huge walk-in closet.This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!Call today to schedule your tour!

Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 14 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.



This home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details



(RLNE4549532)