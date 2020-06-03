All apartments in Greenwood
1788 Feather Reed Lane

1788 Feather Reed · No Longer Available
Location

1788 Feather Reed, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Live One Month Rent Free
You are going to love this home located in Greenwood. This two-story home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1792 square feet. The living room features a gorgeous fireplace, perfect for those cold winter evenings. The spacious eat-in kitchen comes with all appliances including a microwave. Upstairs youll find the Master Suite that features a huge walk-in closet.This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!Call today to schedule your tour!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 14 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

This home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details

(RLNE4549532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1788 Feather Reed Lane have any available units?
1788 Feather Reed Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1788 Feather Reed Lane have?
Some of 1788 Feather Reed Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1788 Feather Reed Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1788 Feather Reed Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1788 Feather Reed Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1788 Feather Reed Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 1788 Feather Reed Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1788 Feather Reed Lane does offer parking.
Does 1788 Feather Reed Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1788 Feather Reed Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1788 Feather Reed Lane have a pool?
No, 1788 Feather Reed Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1788 Feather Reed Lane have accessible units?
No, 1788 Feather Reed Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1788 Feather Reed Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1788 Feather Reed Lane has units with dishwashers.
