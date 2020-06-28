1465 Royal Reserve Way

Amenities

Up for rent is a wonderful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 1435 sqft. condo in Greenwood, IN with attached garage. This wonderful home offers an abundance of amenities such walk out patio, direct access to neighborhood park and swimming pool, and convenient location to shopping and entertainment in the Greenwood area. Updated kitchen and new carpet line the interior. This total electric home comes furnished with stainless steel appliances. Home also has a bonus room that coukd double as a 3rd bedroom or in home Gym or Man Cave. The sky is the limit with this gorgeous condominium. This maintenance free condo rents for a bargain at $1200.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1200.00. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018 immediately.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 6/1/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.