Greenwood, IN
1465 Royal Reserve Way
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:45 AM

1465 Royal Reserve Way

1465 Royal Reserve Way · No Longer Available
Location

1465 Royal Reserve Way, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Up for rent is a wonderful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 1435 sqft. condo in Greenwood, IN with attached garage. This wonderful home offers an abundance of amenities such walk out patio, direct access to neighborhood park and swimming pool, and convenient location to shopping and entertainment in the Greenwood area. Updated kitchen and new carpet line the interior. This total electric home comes furnished with stainless steel appliances. Home also has a bonus room that coukd double as a 3rd bedroom or in home Gym or Man Cave. The sky is the limit with this gorgeous condominium. This maintenance free condo rents for a bargain at $1200.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1200.00. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018 immediately.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 6/1/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 Royal Reserve Way have any available units?
1465 Royal Reserve Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1465 Royal Reserve Way have?
Some of 1465 Royal Reserve Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 Royal Reserve Way currently offering any rent specials?
1465 Royal Reserve Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 Royal Reserve Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1465 Royal Reserve Way is pet friendly.
Does 1465 Royal Reserve Way offer parking?
Yes, 1465 Royal Reserve Way offers parking.
Does 1465 Royal Reserve Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1465 Royal Reserve Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 Royal Reserve Way have a pool?
Yes, 1465 Royal Reserve Way has a pool.
Does 1465 Royal Reserve Way have accessible units?
No, 1465 Royal Reserve Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 Royal Reserve Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1465 Royal Reserve Way does not have units with dishwashers.
