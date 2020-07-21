All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 1457 Green Spring Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
1457 Green Spring Way
Last updated July 16 2019 at 4:06 PM

1457 Green Spring Way

1457 Green Spring Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1457 Green Spring Way, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1457 Green Spring Way have any available units?
1457 Green Spring Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 1457 Green Spring Way currently offering any rent specials?
1457 Green Spring Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 Green Spring Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1457 Green Spring Way is pet friendly.
Does 1457 Green Spring Way offer parking?
No, 1457 Green Spring Way does not offer parking.
Does 1457 Green Spring Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1457 Green Spring Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 Green Spring Way have a pool?
No, 1457 Green Spring Way does not have a pool.
Does 1457 Green Spring Way have accessible units?
No, 1457 Green Spring Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 Green Spring Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1457 Green Spring Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1457 Green Spring Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1457 Green Spring Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGreenwood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Greenwood Apartments with BalconiesGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University