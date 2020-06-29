All apartments in Greenwood
1435 Blue Brook Way

1435 Blue Brook Way · No Longer Available
Location

1435 Blue Brook Way, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

This lovely home in Johnson County is off US 31 and Stop 18. Minutes to Grassy Creek Elementary, US 31, I65 access and Valley Vista Golf Club. This home features fresh paint throughout and features a split floorplan with a nice eat-in kitchen that leads out to a great large deck and yard. All the bedrooms have walk-in closets. Nice master suite and upstairs loft. 2-car garage. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Blue Brook Way have any available units?
1435 Blue Brook Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 Blue Brook Way have?
Some of 1435 Blue Brook Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 Blue Brook Way currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Blue Brook Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Blue Brook Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 Blue Brook Way is pet friendly.
Does 1435 Blue Brook Way offer parking?
Yes, 1435 Blue Brook Way offers parking.
Does 1435 Blue Brook Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 Blue Brook Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Blue Brook Way have a pool?
No, 1435 Blue Brook Way does not have a pool.
Does 1435 Blue Brook Way have accessible units?
No, 1435 Blue Brook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Blue Brook Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 Blue Brook Way does not have units with dishwashers.
