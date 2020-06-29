1435 Blue Brook Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



This lovely home in Johnson County is off US 31 and Stop 18. Minutes to Grassy Creek Elementary, US 31, I65 access and Valley Vista Golf Club. This home features fresh paint throughout and features a split floorplan with a nice eat-in kitchen that leads out to a great large deck and yard. All the bedrooms have walk-in closets. Nice master suite and upstairs loft. 2-car garage. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



