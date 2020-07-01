1400 Green Spring Way

Amenities

pet friendly garage

** UNIT PENDING **



Located in Greenwood off Stop 18 and US 31 in Village Crossing. This lovely two-story has a large living room, eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room. Enjoy the large loft upstairs great for an office or living space. Home has a large yard and 2-car garage. Pets Negotiable!



Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



