All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 1400 Green Spring Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
1400 Green Spring Way
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:39 PM

1400 Green Spring Way

1400 Green Spring Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1400 Green Spring Way, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Greenwood off Stop 18 and US 31 in Village Crossing. This lovely two-story has a large living room, eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room. Enjoy the large loft upstairs great for an office or living space. Home has a large yard and 2-car garage. Pets Negotiable!

Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Green Spring Way have any available units?
1400 Green Spring Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 1400 Green Spring Way currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Green Spring Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Green Spring Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Green Spring Way is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Green Spring Way offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Green Spring Way offers parking.
Does 1400 Green Spring Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Green Spring Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Green Spring Way have a pool?
No, 1400 Green Spring Way does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Green Spring Way have accessible units?
No, 1400 Green Spring Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Green Spring Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Green Spring Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Green Spring Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Green Spring Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University