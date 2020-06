Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Open floor plan with large living room, dining area and upgraded kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Upstairs boasts loft for extra living space, split bedroom floor plan, large closets in every room. Master suite includes full bath and large closet. Enjoy your lovely full privacy fenced back yard! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).