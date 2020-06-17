All apartments in Gary
Find more places like 3845 Massachusetts Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gary, IN
/
3845 Massachusetts Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

3845 Massachusetts Street

3845 Massachusetts Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gary
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3845 Massachusetts Street, Gary, IN 46409
Glen Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled two bedroom home close to Route 65 & Expressway 80/94 MOVE IN READY for one year lease. Sorry, no furry friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3845 Massachusetts Street have any available units?
3845 Massachusetts Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gary, IN.
Is 3845 Massachusetts Street currently offering any rent specials?
3845 Massachusetts Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 Massachusetts Street pet-friendly?
No, 3845 Massachusetts Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gary.
Does 3845 Massachusetts Street offer parking?
No, 3845 Massachusetts Street does not offer parking.
Does 3845 Massachusetts Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3845 Massachusetts Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 Massachusetts Street have a pool?
No, 3845 Massachusetts Street does not have a pool.
Does 3845 Massachusetts Street have accessible units?
No, 3845 Massachusetts Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 Massachusetts Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3845 Massachusetts Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3845 Massachusetts Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3845 Massachusetts Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gary 2 BedroomsGary Apartments with Garage
Gary Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGary Apartments with Parking
Gary Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILOrland Park, ILValparaiso, INHammond, INPark Ridge, IL
Skokie, ILBerwyn, ILWestmont, ILCalumet City, ILPortage, INMerrillville, INMichigan City, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, IN
Tinley Park, ILDarien, ILMarkham, ILCicero, ILSauk Village, ILNorridge, ILLowell, INLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College