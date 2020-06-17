Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gary
Find more places like 3845 Massachusetts Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gary, IN
/
3845 Massachusetts Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3845 Massachusetts Street
3845 Massachusetts Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gary
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
3845 Massachusetts Street, Gary, IN 46409
Glen Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled two bedroom home close to Route 65 & Expressway 80/94 MOVE IN READY for one year lease. Sorry, no furry friends.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3845 Massachusetts Street have any available units?
3845 Massachusetts Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gary, IN
.
Is 3845 Massachusetts Street currently offering any rent specials?
3845 Massachusetts Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 Massachusetts Street pet-friendly?
No, 3845 Massachusetts Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gary
.
Does 3845 Massachusetts Street offer parking?
No, 3845 Massachusetts Street does not offer parking.
Does 3845 Massachusetts Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3845 Massachusetts Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 Massachusetts Street have a pool?
No, 3845 Massachusetts Street does not have a pool.
Does 3845 Massachusetts Street have accessible units?
No, 3845 Massachusetts Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 Massachusetts Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3845 Massachusetts Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3845 Massachusetts Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3845 Massachusetts Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Gary 2 Bedrooms
Gary Apartments with Garage
Gary Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Gary Apartments with Parking
Gary Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, IL
Evanston, IL
Oak Park, IL
Glenview, IL
Elmhurst, IL
Orland Park, IL
Valparaiso, IN
Hammond, IN
Park Ridge, IL
Skokie, IL
Berwyn, IL
Westmont, IL
Calumet City, IL
Portage, IN
Merrillville, IN
Michigan City, IN
Chicago Heights, IL
Schererville, IN
Tinley Park, IL
Darien, IL
Markham, IL
Cicero, IL
Sauk Village, IL
Norridge, IL
Lowell, IN
Lincolnwood, IL
Apartments Near Colleges
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State University
Roosevelt University
University of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College