/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:56 PM
13 Apartments for rent in Gary, IN with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Willow Creek Estates
5990 Wonderland Drive, Portage, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments include vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, air conditioning and electric fireplace. Community offers carport, fitness center, and pool. Just minutes from shopping, entertainment, and dining. Near Portage High School.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1904 W 85 Ave
1904 West 85th Avenue, Merrillville, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
I have a large carpeted 1 bed 1 bath apartment to sublease. Apartment is at second floor.open kitchen, washer and dryer are in unit, parking is right outside of the building. Aldi, Walmart Macys are 10 minutes away by drive.Monthly rent is $790.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3950 W 76th Ln
3950 West 76th Lane, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
DO NOT REPLY THROUGH SITE! I WILL NOT REPLY! Thank you. NO SECTION 8. Very clean apartment, nice neighborhood. Close to Southlake Mall and restaurants. $40 in person application fee per person 18 and over.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
332 S Linda St
332 South Linda Street, Hobart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Spacious house near downtown - Property Id: 249452 Spacious, charming, clean, completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1592 Beverly Ave.
1592 Beverly St, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Updated Home in Hammond! - COMING SOON IN JULY! To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 1592 Beverly Ave. Hammond, IN 46323 3 bedrooms 1 bathrooms Rent: $1000.
Results within 10 miles of Gary
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated May 28 at 05:09pm
3 Units Available
Sherwood Lake Apartments
801 Sherwood Lake Dr, Schererville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is also smoke free and pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, dog park and grill area. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry provided.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6366 W 86th Court
6366 West 86th Avenue, Lake County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1230 sqft
For Rent- 2 bedroom 1.75 bath townhome in Crown Point. Open concept living room with sliding door that leads to a sun room. Spacious country kitchen with refrigerator, gas range, and microwave. Master bedroom has double closets and a master bathroom.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
884 Mackinaw Avenue
884 Mackinaw Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1122 sqft
Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 bath bungalow with basement and detached 2 car garage**Kitchen with eating area overlooking large yard. Includes washer.dryer**2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweiler.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
East Side
10300 South Avenue F
10300 South Avenue F, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1500 sqft
RARE**Available Now at the South East Side Neighborhood** 3 bed /1 bath Apartment - Washer/Dryer in the building. Hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with appliances, Granite counter-tops.
1 of 1
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
20018 Lakewood Avenue
20018 Lakewood Avenue, Lynwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1173 sqft
Lovely single-family home, with all new appliances, in house washer dryer and central heating/cooling. Located on a quiet street. It has spacious bedrooms and closets. Large fenced in backyard for outdoor time. Attached garage for parking.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
9606 Lincoln Street
9606 Lincoln St, Crown Point, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Lincoln 9606 - Property Id: 240212 This property is a duplex, but is connected in a way that you never hear the other tenant. It is a 1 bed with a walk-in closet with 1 small bedroom and 1 bathroom.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
East Side
3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W
3655 East 98th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Restored 2 Bedroom, 2 Living room - Property Id: 235292 A newly restored 2 living room, 2 bedroom apartment. Contains spacious kitchen with 2 flag stone countertops, large pantry, and plenty of space for cooking and kitchen utensils.
1 of 10
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
3628 177th Street
3628 177th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Clean property, all appliances in great working condition, in house washer dryer, central heating and cooling. Located in a quiet street. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Great deck can be used to grill and enjoy some outdoor time.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
307 Yates Ave 2
307 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Availa - Property Id: 211419 Clean and Neat apt ready to live in. Hardwood floors, Large walk in closets and a ceiling fan. Updated kitchen & bathroom with jacuzzi bath & white tiles & huge living room.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILOrland Park, ILValparaiso, INHammond, INPark Ridge, IL
Skokie, ILBerwyn, ILWestmont, ILCalumet City, ILPortage, INMerrillville, INMichigan City, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, IN