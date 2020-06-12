/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:23 PM
27 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gary, IN
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3845 Massachusetts Street
3845 Massachusetts Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1602 sqft
Completely remodeled two bedroom home close to Route 65 & Expressway 80/94 MOVE IN READY for one year lease. Sorry, no furry friends.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Ambridge Mann
1 Unit Available
207 Taft Street
207 Taft Place, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Apply here. https://premieronerealtyllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
5047 Jefferson Street - 1
5047 Jefferson Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
Updated 2 Story townhome with unfinished basement. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with hardwood flooring, Eat-in kitchen and Appliances. Rear deck, fenced yard. Lawn care included in with rental. Section 8 accepted.
1 of 1
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
4560 Harrison St
4560 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 Bed room House for rent - Property Id: 107589 2 Bedroom house 1 bath Call 773-981-4805 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107589 Property Id 107589 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5373559)
Results within 1 mile of Gary
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
3615 Orchard Drive - 9
3615 Orchard Dr, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$890
891 sqft
Very nice and bright unit, Large rooms, Beautiful views. Brand New Hard Wood Flooring for the whole unit. Laundry room access in the building. Quite and Safe complex. Professional cleaning service comes to clean buildings every 2 weeks.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
800 E 38th Place - F1
800 East 38th Place, Griffith, IN
2 Bedrooms
$880
988 sqft
Brand New Hardwood Flooring for Whole Unit. Very nice and bright unit, large rooms, beautiful views. Laundry room access in the building. Quite and Safe community. Professional cleaning service comes to clean buildings every 2 weeks.
Results within 5 miles of Gary
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Willow Creek Estates
5990 Wonderland Drive, Portage, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1012 sqft
Luxurious apartments include vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, air conditioning and electric fireplace. Community offers carport, fitness center, and pool. Just minutes from shopping, entertainment, and dining. Near Portage High School.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1225 Cherry Street
1225 Cherry Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
852 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house - Come check out this Cozy 2 bedroom home located in beautiful South Hammond. Located near 80/94 for easy expressway access. This home has Laminate flooring throughout. Beautiful front porch to enjoy the summer nights.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2278 Daniel Court
2278 Daniel Ct, Portage, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom Townhouse for Rent in Portage - Come see this open concept 2 bed, 1.5 bath unit with a split floor plan.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1018 167th St
1018 167th Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
900 sqft
Property Description Edit Property Description 1018 167th Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# show contact info Fax# show contact info Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1218 Camellia Drive - #16
1218 Camellia Drive, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
900 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath, 2nd floor apartment unit with detached 1 car garage parking space. Large living room, bedrooms with double closets and eat in kitchen with large pantry. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Common area Washer/Dryer.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
9617 Farmer Dr. - 204
9617 Farmer Drive, Highland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the 2nd floor. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Credit check and security deposit required. NO PETS allowed.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
9735 Wildwood Court
9735 Wildwood Court, Highland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE & conveniently located off 45th, this FIRST FLOOR condo will be ready for occupancy JUNE 1st! Condo features 2 beds, 2 bath, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, a PATIO outside the sliding glass doors, plenty of
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
332 S Linda St
332 South Linda Street, Hobart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Spacious house near downtown - Property Id: 249452 Spacious, charming, clean, completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
1 of 10
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
3620 W 73rd Court
3620 West 73rd Court, Merrillville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
835 sqft
Newly updated 2 bedroom apartment with plenty of parking including one covered spot. Laundry on site,Individual storage shed. Make this your home today. Section 8 welcome.
Results within 10 miles of Gary
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
9812 S. Ave H 1st Fl.
9812 South Avenue H, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
Unit 1st Fl. Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 296729 2 bedroom apartment on the 1st floor. 3/4 bath. All utilities included. Smoke-free policy. No pets. Near public transportation and Calumet Park.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2705 Indiana Ave unit 2
2705 Indiana Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
For Rent 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom - This is a Must See! This rental has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and is located on the upper level. 2 parking spots are available in rear but, no garage access.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8113 Hohman Ave.
8113 Hohman Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
8113 Hohman Ave. Available 06/22/20 Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with garage - Remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Munster. New cabinets, appliances, and refinished floors.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
627 S. Main Street Apt. 1
627 South Main Street, Crown Point, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Two bedroom main floor apartment - Large two bedroom one bath main floor apartment conveniently located in central Crown Point. Unit features plenty of closets/storage, kitchen with appliances, living room and office or extra living room.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
650 Conkey Street - 2F
650 Conkey St, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
For Rent! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom!! $800 per month. Must have a gross monthly income of 3 times the rent. Will need to pass a credit and background check. Strict no pet policy.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
South Chicago
1 Unit Available
9020 South Burley Avenue
9020 South Burley Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$965
1083 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9020 South Burley Avenue in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
505 Madison Ave Apt 2A
505 Madison Avenue, Calumet City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
Modern 2 bedroom Available for Immediate Occupancy. Laminate flooring, freshly painted, stove, refrigerator, lots of closet space. Tenant pays electricity and heat. Laundry facilities in the building. 1 parking space available for 25.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
9606 Lincoln Street
9606 Lincoln St, Crown Point, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Lincoln 9606 - Property Id: 240212 This property is a duplex, but is connected in a way that you never hear the other tenant. It is a 1 bed with a walk-in closet with 1 small bedroom and 1 bathroom.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILOrland Park, ILValparaiso, INHammond, INPark Ridge, IL
Skokie, ILBerwyn, ILWestmont, ILCalumet City, ILPortage, INMerrillville, INMichigan City, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, IN