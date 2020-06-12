/
3 bedroom apartments
54 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gary, IN
Black Oak
1 Unit Available
2867 Colfax Street
2867 Colfax Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Includes stove fridge and washer and dryer. Lawn maintenance is included at the present time. Call Curt at 219 798 2913. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Aetna
1 Unit Available
4134 E. 5th Pl
4134 East 5th Place, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
4134 E. 5th Pl Available 06/15/20 PHENOMENAL NEIGHBORHOOD, EXCELLENT HOME, SUPER CONVENIENT COMMUTING - This is a beautiful home in a fantastic area. You will not be disappointed. Nice 3 bedroom with an open floor plan and all new paint throughout.
Tolleston
1 Unit Available
2343 Taney Pl
2343 Taney Place, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
2343 Taney Pl Available 06/23/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.
Tolleston
1 Unit Available
2181 Williams St
2181 Williams Street, Gary, IN
BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.
Brunswick
1 Unit Available
726 Durbin St
726 Durbin Street, Gary, IN
726 Durbin St Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - This home is under construction and will be brand new! When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures,
Tolleston
1 Unit Available
4451 W 20th Pl
4451 West 20th Place, Gary, IN
4451 W 20th Pl Available 07/05/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.
Brunswick
1 Unit Available
721 Durbin St
721 Durbin Street, Gary, IN
721 Durbin St Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - This home is under construction and will be brand new! When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures,
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3864 Harrison St.
3864 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 Spacious house near Indiana University - Property Id: 134910 People are checking out this property.
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1768 Van Buren St
1768 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
This Home is Rent To Own........This home has been rented BUT we can find you similar home when you qualify!.... Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch home is looking for an owner.
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3987 Tyler St
3987 Tyler Street, Gary, IN
3987 Tyler St Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.
Brunswick
1 Unit Available
567 Dallas St
567 Dallas Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
567 Dallas St Available 07/06/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR RENT! - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom home with a large basement with plenty of space for your family to grow in. This home has just been updated so in fantastic condition.
Ambridge Mann
1 Unit Available
273 Cleveland St
273 Cleveland Street, Gary, IN
273 Cleveland St Available 07/04/20 BEAUTIFUL BRICK HOME WITH PERFECT LOCATION! - This home has been recently remodeled and will be ready for move in 7/4/2020.
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
1056 E 43rd Ave
1056 East 43rd Avenue, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
RECENTLY REMODELED HOME_CONVENIENT LOCATION! - This home was gutted and rebuilt! EVERYTHING was brand new! We are talking all new plumbing, electrical, roof, hot water heater, furnace, fixtures, vanities, everything in bathroom, everything in
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
4179 Harrison St
4179 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
4179 Harrison St Available 07/06/20 LARGE HOME WITH EXTRAS! and 1.5 Bathrooms - Amazing home with plenty of living space. Very clean.
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
4134 Fillmore Street
4134 Fillmore Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$815
900 sqft
Glen Park Living! Some Utilities Included! Available Now! - Cozy 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Home on One Level in Glen Park in Gary, IN! All Tile Flooring! Freshly Painted Interior! American Water and Gary Sanitation Bill Included in Rent! Gated In
Downtown Gary
1 Unit Available
747 Lincoln St
747 Lincoln Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
1263 sqft
Huge Home With All The Space You Need! - Looking for room? Need space? This is the home for you! This home is not only huge but comes complete with a full basement, good sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets, and nice sized yard.
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
1421 East 50th Place
1421 East 50th Place, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Pulaski
1 Unit Available
2342 Wisconsin
2342 Wisconsin Street, Gary, IN
BRAND NEWLY REMODELED HOME IS READY FOR YOU! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.
Westside
1 Unit Available
1140 Durbin St
1140 Durbin Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION READY SOON! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.
Westside
1 Unit Available
1020 Stevenson St
1020 Stevenson Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$800
BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW HOME!!! - YOUR NEW HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REBUILT! When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.
Pulaski
1 Unit Available
2506 E 23rd Avenue
2506 East 23rd Avenue, Gary, IN
Gary - Clean 4 Bedroom Ranch Home, This freshly painted home awaits your imagination to decorate possible starter home. New flooring. Enjoy evenings in your fenced yard, along with a Garage. Conveniently located close to I-80-94.
Results within 1 mile of Gary
1 Unit Available
7204 Ohio Avenue
7204 Ohio Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1015 sqft
7204 Ohio Ave is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Hammond, IN. The total square footage of this home is 1015 and this home was built in 1960. This home has a beautiful large fenced-in yard.
1 Unit Available
5548 Washington Street
5548 Washington Street, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1094 sqft
5548 Washington Street is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Merrillville for only $1,450 a month. This home will not stay available long so apply now for this beautiful property! The total square footage is 1,094 and was built in 1949.
1 Unit Available
5435 Georgia Street
5435 Georgia Street, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
819 sqft
5435 Georgia Street is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Merrillville, IN. This home comes with central air and kitchen appliances. Schedule your showing today at www.rently.
