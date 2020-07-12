39 Apartments for rent in Gary, IN with parking

Apartment List
1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
4179 Harrison St
4179 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
LARGE HOME WITH EXTRAS! and 1.5 Bathrooms - Amazing home with plenty of living space. Very clean.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Westside
1140 Durbin St
1140 Durbin Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION READY SOON! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

1 of 1

Last updated August 22 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
Pulaski
2506 E 23rd Avenue
2506 East 23rd Avenue, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$800
1120 sqft
Gary - Clean 4 Bedroom Ranch Home, This freshly painted home awaits your imagination to decorate possible starter home. New flooring. Enjoy evenings in your fenced yard, along with a Garage. Conveniently located close to I-80-94.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pulaski
2754 Central Drive
2754 Central Drive, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
2754 Central Drive Available 08/03/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME! - YOUR NEW HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY GUTTED ABD REBUILT A YEAR AGO! Everything has been redone and in newer condition.
1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1017 W 63rd Ave
1017 West 63rd Avenue, Merrillville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
844 sqft
1017 W 63rd Ave Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom Home for Rent in Merrillville - This is a great house with two nice sized bedrooms, a large living room and dining room. Full unfinished basement add an additional 844 sq feet. New roof 2014.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1904 W 85 Ave
1904 West 85th Avenue, Merrillville, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
I have a large carpeted 1 bed 1 bath apartment to sublease. Apartment is at second floor.open kitchen, washer and dryer are in unit, parking is right outside of the building. Aldi, Walmart Macys are 10 minutes away by drive.Monthly rent is $790.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2466 Odell St
2466 Odell Street, Portage, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2240 sqft
Large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with full finished basement. Large garage and fenced back yard. This spacious ranch with basement is situated in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
5831 Creekview, Unit 1
5831 Creekview Ct W, Portage, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
Completely remodeled, open concept Main Level 2 bed 1 bath unit. Kitchen includes appliances and granite counters. Coin Laundry in building Tenant documented monthly income must be a minimum of 3 times monthly rent. One year lease.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
5124 Pine Island Dr. Ste K
5124 Pine Island Court, Schererville, IN
Studio
$1,192
900 sqft
Retail unit now available for lease. Great location on Route 30 bordering Crown Point & Schererville. At stop light Pine Island Drive & Route 30 for easy access into plaza. Over 42,000 cars pass by Pine Island Plaza per INDOT.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3950 W 76th Ln
3950 West 76th Lane, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
DO NOT REPLY THROUGH SITE! I WILL NOT REPLY! Thank you. NO SECTION 8. Very clean apartment, nice neighborhood. Close to Southlake Mall and restaurants. $40 in person application fee per person 18 and over.

1 of 10

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
3620 W 73rd Court
3620 West 73rd Court, Merrillville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
835 sqft
Newly updated 2 bedroom apartment with plenty of parking including one covered spot. Laundry on site,Individual storage shed. Make this your home today. Section 8 welcome.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1592 Beverly Ave.
1592 Beverly St, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Updated Home in Hammond! - COMING SOON IN JULY! To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 1592 Beverly Ave. Hammond, IN 46323 3 bedrooms 1 bathrooms Rent: $1000.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7045 Chestnut Avenue
7045 Chestnut Avenue, Hammond, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2390 sqft
Available now! LARGE updated 5 Bdrm/2.5Bth, Cape Cod Home with English Basement for THREE LEVELS of Living Space! HUGE 2.5 Car Garage w/ Alley Access.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
6746 Leland Avenue
6746 Leland Avenue, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
FOR RENT 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, Ranch with 1.5 Car Garage and Fenced Yard. Walking distance to Purdue Northwest, Shopping, Restaurants and MORE. Contact your realtor today to schedule your private showing. No appliances included. $50.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 28 at 05:09pm
3 Units Available
Sherwood Lake Apartments
801 Sherwood Lake Dr, Schererville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is also smoke free and pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, dog park and grill area. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17820 Oakwood Ave
17820 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Newly Renovated Single Family Home for Rent - Sunny and large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home for rent! - Rent is $1250 a month - Security deposit is $1250 - One time credit check $40 (background check) - Tenant pays for gas and electric only - Stove,

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
6366 W 86th Court
6366 West 86th Avenue, Lake County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1230 sqft
For Rent- 2 bedroom 1.75 bath townhome in Crown Point. Open concept living room with sliding door that leads to a sun room. Spacious country kitchen with refrigerator, gas range, and microwave. Master bedroom has double closets and a master bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1632 Myrtle Avenue
1632 Myrtle Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 bedroom house - Traditional 3 bedroom home in Whiting with an open feel. This gorgeous home is close to the beach and offers a great view of Whiting with its raised back porch. As soon as you walk in, you are welcomed with a closed in porch.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2705 Indiana Ave unit 2
2705 Indiana Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
For Rent 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom - This is a Must See! This rental has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and is located on the upper level. 2 parking spots are available in rear but, no garage access.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
637 Oxford RD
637 Oxford Road, Porter County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
- (RLNE5861868)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bernice
17153 Oakwood
17153 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Huge 4 bedroom Home Available - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 17153 Oakwood Ave. Lansing, IL 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom Rent: $1400.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
884 Mackinaw Avenue
884 Mackinaw Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1122 sqft
Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 bath bungalow with basement and detached 2 car garage**Kitchen with eating area overlooking large yard. Includes washer.dryer**2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweiler.
City Guide for Gary, IN

Greetings, Hoosiers! Word on the streets is you’re in the market for a primo apartment in Gary, Indiana, situated in the southeastern quadrant of the Chicagoland area. Good news! You’ve come to the right place, because scoring people their dream homes … er, apartments … in Gary is what we do best. Just take these ten simple pieces of advice to heart and you’ll be kicking back in your dream dwellings in less time than it takes to say, “Who the heck was Gary, anyway?” (F.Y.I., Elbert Gary was the chairman of the U.S. Steel Corporation, which founded the city in 1906 … Exciting, huh? Sure it is!) See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gary, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gary apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

