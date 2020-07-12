39 Apartments for rent in Gary, IN with parking

Greetings, Hoosiers! Word on the streets is you’re in the market for a primo apartment in Gary, Indiana, situated in the southeastern quadrant of the Chicagoland area. Good news! You’ve come to the right place, because scoring people their dream homes … er, apartments … in Gary is what we do best. Just take these ten simple pieces of advice to heart and you’ll be kicking back in your dream dwellings in less time than it takes to say, “Who the heck was Gary, anyway?” (F.Y.I., Elbert Gary was the chairman of the U.S. Steel Corporation, which founded the city in 1906 … Exciting, huh? Sure it is!) See more