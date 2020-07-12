39 Apartments for rent in Gary, IN with parking
Greetings, Hoosiers! Word on the streets is you’re in the market for a primo apartment in Gary, Indiana, situated in the southeastern quadrant of the Chicagoland area. Good news! You’ve come to the right place, because scoring people their dream homes … er, apartments … in Gary is what we do best. Just take these ten simple pieces of advice to heart and you’ll be kicking back in your dream dwellings in less time than it takes to say, “Who the heck was Gary, anyway?” (F.Y.I., Elbert Gary was the chairman of the U.S. Steel Corporation, which founded the city in 1906 … Exciting, huh? Sure it is!) See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gary apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.