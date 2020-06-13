Apartment List
28 Apartments for rent in Gary, IN with garage

Gary apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
4179 Harrison St
4179 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
4179 Harrison St Available 07/06/20 LARGE HOME WITH EXTRAS! and 1.5 Bathrooms - Amazing home with plenty of living space. Very clean.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3864 Harrison St.
3864 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious house near Indiana University - Property Id: 134910 People are checking out this property.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Westside
1 Unit Available
1140 Durbin St
1140 Durbin Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION READY SOON! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

1 of 1

Last updated August 22 at 06:19am
Pulaski
1 Unit Available
2506 E 23rd Avenue
2506 East 23rd Avenue, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$800
1120 sqft
Gary - Clean 4 Bedroom Ranch Home, This freshly painted home awaits your imagination to decorate possible starter home. New flooring. Enjoy evenings in your fenced yard, along with a Garage. Conveniently located close to I-80-94.
Results within 1 mile of Gary

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5548 Washington Street
5548 Washington Street, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1094 sqft
5548 Washington Street is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Merrillville for only $1,450 a month. This home will not stay available long so apply now for this beautiful property! The total square footage is 1,094 and was built in 1949.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
860 N. Jay St
860 North Jay Avenue, Griffith, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautifully renovated 3 bed 1 bath house with HARDWOOD and QUARTZ counter tops, full basement 2 car garage, spacious rooms and yard! - **4th of JULY SAVINGS: $500 off your First Months Rent** Come check out this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 1

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
5421 Marcella Road
5421 Marcella Road, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1248 sqft
Looking for a Single Family Home to rent? This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with lovely hardwood floors throughout the main level. Master bedroom has a bath with a stand-alone shower.
Results within 5 miles of Gary

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1405 East 33rd Avenue
1405 East 33rd Avenue, Lake County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1060 sqft
1405 E 33rd Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hobart, IN. The total square footage is 1,160 and this home was built in 1959. This home is complete with central air through out and an attached garage.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2128 Ridge Road
2128 Ridge Road, Highland, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
4 bedroom with tons of space, minutes from 80/94 - You do not want to miss out on this GORGEOUS 4 bedroom home located across from Highland's 330 acre park and golf course, Wicker Park.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2278 Daniel Court
2278 Daniel Ct, Portage, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom Townhouse for Rent in Portage - Come see this open concept 2 bed, 1.5 bath unit with a split floor plan.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1018 167th St
1018 167th Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
900 sqft
Property Description Edit Property Description 1018 167th Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# show contact info Fax# show contact info Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
8034 Howard Avenue
8034 Howard Avenue, Munster, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1152 sqft
RANCH home featuring 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom located just a few houses away from a cul-de-sac. REMODELED KITCHEN and BATHROOM! Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and throughout bedrooms. Large Living Room window with lots of natural light.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9735 Wildwood Court
9735 Wildwood Court, Highland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE & conveniently located off 45th, this FIRST FLOOR condo will be ready for occupancy JUNE 1st! Condo features 2 beds, 2 bath, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, a PATIO outside the sliding glass doors, plenty of
Results within 10 miles of Gary

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
396 Brook Drive
396 Brook Drive, South Haven, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
396 Brook Drive, Valparaiso, IN is a single family home that contains 960 sq ft and was built in 1962. It contains 3 carpeted bedrooms, 1 bathroom and an attached garage. This home is located right off of West U.S.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8113 Hohman Ave.
8113 Hohman Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
8113 Hohman Ave. Available 06/22/20 Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with garage - Remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Munster. New cabinets, appliances, and refinished floors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11475 Knox Street
11475 Knox Street, Winfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3900 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedrooom Located in Quiet Subdivision - Spacious, freshly painted home located in quiet country subdivision.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
627 S. Main Street Apt. 1
627 South Main Street, Crown Point, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Two bedroom main floor apartment - Large two bedroom one bath main floor apartment conveniently located in central Crown Point. Unit features plenty of closets/storage, kitchen with appliances, living room and office or extra living room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
657 Sibley St
657 Sibley Street, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
657 Sibley Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bernice
1 Unit Available
17153 Oakwood
17153 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Huge 4 bedroom Home Available - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 17153 Oakwood Ave. Lansing, IL 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom Rent: $1400.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
17707 Community Street
17707 Community Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1181 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! LARGE 4 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE IN LANSING.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2360 Arrow Street
2360 Arrow Street, Portage, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1073 sqft
Come look at this recently updated 3 bed 1 bath ranch! Enter in the living room that opens to the kitchen featuring brand new stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
17927 School Street
17927 School Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1129 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 bath newly rehabbed ranch house. 1.5 car Garage. New Stainless Steel appliances. New washer and dryer. A lot of kitchen cabinet space. The house has a deck and a fenced yard. Close to highways, schools, and shopping areas.

1 of 1

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
20018 Lakewood Avenue
20018 Lakewood Avenue, Lynwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1173 sqft
Lovely single-family home, with all new appliances, in house washer dryer and central heating/cooling. Located on a quiet street. It has spacious bedrooms and closets. Large fenced in backyard for outdoor time. Attached garage for parking.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
9606 Lincoln Street
9606 Lincoln St, Crown Point, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Lincoln 9606 - Property Id: 240212 This property is a duplex, but is connected in a way that you never hear the other tenant. It is a 1 bed with a walk-in closet with 1 small bedroom and 1 bathroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Gary, IN

Gary apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

