Fishers, IN
8251 Jo Ellen Drive
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

8251 Jo Ellen Drive

8251 Jo Ellen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8251 Jo Ellen Drive, Fishers, IN 46038
Fishers Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing opportunity to live walking distance from Nickel Plate district! Spacious, well maintained condo with gas fireplace, updated kitchen and two car attached garage. Hardwood floors in master bedroom, kitchen and dinning room, stainless steal appliances, and balcony. Master bathroom has custom tile shower and garden tub! Walking distance from the farmers market, concerts/movies in the park, Four Day Ray Brewing Co, The Well Coffee house, Handles Ice Cream, Square Donuts, Super Target and MORE! This area is developing quickly, offering you more within a short walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8251 Jo Ellen Drive have any available units?
8251 Jo Ellen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 8251 Jo Ellen Drive have?
Some of 8251 Jo Ellen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8251 Jo Ellen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8251 Jo Ellen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8251 Jo Ellen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8251 Jo Ellen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 8251 Jo Ellen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8251 Jo Ellen Drive offers parking.
Does 8251 Jo Ellen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8251 Jo Ellen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8251 Jo Ellen Drive have a pool?
No, 8251 Jo Ellen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8251 Jo Ellen Drive have accessible units?
No, 8251 Jo Ellen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8251 Jo Ellen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8251 Jo Ellen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8251 Jo Ellen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8251 Jo Ellen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
