3 Bed, 2.5 bath two story home in Indigo Lake subdivision off of Cumberland Rd. Very well maintained home with minimal maintenance needed. Don't miss this prime location in Fishers. Just off Cumberland Rd and one minute from an easy commute on SR 37. To schedule a showing call 317-794-2064!



Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



PMI Midwest

7275 Shadeland Ave suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, United States

Phone: +1 317-795-0278