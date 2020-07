Amenities

This modern and super clean home is Move-In Ready. There is a finished basement with fireplace, HUGE 3 car garage, large private backyard to fall in love with. With almost 3300 feet for you and your family to enjoy the 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this home is just what you've been looking for. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to rent a home in the Delaware Point subdivision here in Fishers, you will not be disappointed.