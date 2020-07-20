9014 Mercer Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate Town Home 3 Bedroom with 2.5 Bath with 2 car attached garage Available for Rent April 1st 2019 right in the heart of Fishers. Grand entry into 2 story foyer and has a separate office or study area on the ground level . Spacious family room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island and fireplace on the main level. Master bed room with vaulted ceiling , double sink with a garden tub and separate shower and a huge walk in closet.2 extra bedroom and full bath on the upper level.Deck just off the kitchen Minutes from Fishers YMCA, I-69, & downtown FISHERS! HSE Schools!