8457 Traders Court

Amenities
Open Concept Fishers 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch home located just 2 Blocks south of Downtown Fishers, next to the upcoming Nickle Plate Trail. Great Room offers Cathedral Ceilings and Fireplace. Kitchen with Breakfast Bar overlooks the Great Room, as well as opens directly to Backyard Deck. Master Bedroom offers private Bathroom with Dual Vanities and Walk In Closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are nice in size. Enjoy Outdoor Living on your choice of the Front Porch or Backyard Deck overlooking a private Back Yard. Walk to everything downtown Fishers and the ever expanding Nickel Plate District.