Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:41 PM

8457 Traders Court

8457 Traders Court · No Longer Available
Location

8457 Traders Court, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Open Concept Fishers 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch home located just 2 Blocks south of Downtown Fishers, next to the upcoming Nickle Plate Trail. Great Room offers Cathedral Ceilings and Fireplace. Kitchen with Breakfast Bar overlooks the Great Room, as well as opens directly to Backyard Deck. Master Bedroom offers private Bathroom with Dual Vanities and Walk In Closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are nice in size. Enjoy Outdoor Living on your choice of the Front Porch or Backyard Deck overlooking a private Back Yard. Walk to everything downtown Fishers and the ever expanding Nickel Plate District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8457 Traders Court have any available units?
8457 Traders Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 8457 Traders Court have?
Some of 8457 Traders Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8457 Traders Court currently offering any rent specials?
8457 Traders Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8457 Traders Court pet-friendly?
No, 8457 Traders Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 8457 Traders Court offer parking?
No, 8457 Traders Court does not offer parking.
Does 8457 Traders Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8457 Traders Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8457 Traders Court have a pool?
No, 8457 Traders Court does not have a pool.
Does 8457 Traders Court have accessible units?
No, 8457 Traders Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8457 Traders Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8457 Traders Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8457 Traders Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8457 Traders Court does not have units with air conditioning.

